More than two dozen restaurants, bakeries, confectioners, mixologists and other food and beverage businesses will be at the Great Holiday Dessert & Drink Extravaganza on Monday at Thompson’s Point in Portland.
The event is a benefit for Full Plates Full Potential, a local nonprofit that fights childhood hunger.
In addition to sweets, the 6 to 9 p.m. event in the Brick South building at Thompson’s Point will include craft cocktails, wine and beer pairings, a hot chocolate bar, a raffle, and live music by the Bob Charest Band. Buy tickets, $50 each, at fullplates.org/events/sweet.
The participating restaurants and bakeries include Chaval, Piccolo, The Purple House, Tao Yuan, Bao Bao, Little Giant, the Portland Hunt & Alpine Club, Landry Confections, East End Cupcakes, Standard Baking Co., Little Bigs, Dean’s Sweets, and Hugo’s, Eventide and The Honeypaw.