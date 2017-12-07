NEW HIRES

The Diocese of Portland announced that John Fencik was named the new director of cemeteries.

Most recently, Fencik was the director for Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services for the Diocese of Spokane in Washington from 2014 to 2017. The Diocese of Portland currently owns and operates two diocesan cemeteries (St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston and Calvary Cemetery in South Portland) and collaborates in the operation of more than 75 parish cemeteries.

The Northcross Group hired Mike Scully as a senior analyst.

Scully is a recent University of Maine School of Law graduate. He brings extensive experience in control frameworks, risk management, policy development and process change management.

Marc Smith and Cathy Johnston joined the sales team at SymQuest Group Inc.

Smith was hired as an IT sales account executive.

He brings more than 20 years experience in IT and telecom services.

Johnston was hired as a document solutions account executive and brings to the organization experience in outside sales and sales management.

Oxford County Regional Communications Center hired Tammy Maurer as a full-time dispatcher.

Maurer, of Waterford, will spend the next few months in training at the center and at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Gary Trempe, a financial adviser at S&B Financial Services, completed the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor Professional Designation Program from The College for Financial Planning. He also completed the Accredited Investment Fiduciary Designation Program from the Center for Fiduciary Studies.

Trempe, of Biddeford, has worked for S&B Financial Services since 2012.

Wallace Camp Jr., president of Rowe Ford Sales in Westbrook, will represent the Maine Automobile Dealers Association in the annual Time Dealer of the Year award. The event recognizes community service and professional achievement. Camp joins 46 nominees who will be honored at a National Auto Dealers Association meeting in March.

