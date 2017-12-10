PORTLAND

Bishop Deeley will lead evening prayer at cathedral

Bishop Robert P. Deeley will lead the evening’s prayers during a Festival of Lessons and Carols to be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The event will be presented in several other churches around Maine in the coming weeks.

To view a schedule of the events, as well as other Advent activities planned throughout the diocese, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/advent-events-parishes-and-communities.

Harvard Pilgrim foundation gives grants to 4 nonprofits

The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $2,000 from the foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program that will benefit four Maine nonprofits.

The organizations that will each receive $500 are: the Bonny Eagle Robotics Team in Standish, Camp Sunshine in Casco, the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta and the South Portland Consolidated Club.

For more information, visit www.harvardpilgrim.org/foundation.

