PORTLAND
Bishop Deeley will lead evening prayer at cathedral
Bishop Robert P. Deeley will lead the evening’s prayers during a Festival of Lessons and Carols to be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
The event will be presented in several other churches around Maine in the coming weeks.
To view a schedule of the events, as well as other Advent activities planned throughout the diocese, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/advent-events-parishes-and-communities.
Harvard Pilgrim foundation gives grants to 4 nonprofits
The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $2,000 from the foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program that will benefit four Maine nonprofits.
The organizations that will each receive $500 are: the Bonny Eagle Robotics Team in Standish, Camp Sunshine in Casco, the Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta and the South Portland Consolidated Club.
For more information, visit www.harvardpilgrim.org/foundation.