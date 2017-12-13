A person was struck in the Pratt Abbott parking lot on Forest Avenue and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, according to Portland Police and Fire departments.

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Assistant Fire Chief Keith Gautreau. Emergency responders from the city of Portland transported the injured person to the hospital shortly before 4 p.m., Gautreau said.

Portland Police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin said the crash occurred in the parking lot of the dry cleaning business. Neither Gautreau nor Martin could immediately indicate the age or gender of the person who was struck, or provide further details about how the crash took place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area because of police and emergency vehicle activity.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.