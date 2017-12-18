WASHINGTON — A Trump judicial nominee whose inability to answer basic legal questions at his confirmation hearing brought him widespread ridicule has withdrawn, a White House official said Monday.

Matthew Petersen, nominated by Trump to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, became an internet sensation after the video of his confirmation hearing – during which Petersen was unable to define basic legal terms – was posted online.

President Trump talks with reporters before he departed for Camp David in Maryland on Friday. Matthew Peterson, who Trump nominated to be a District Court Judge in Washington D.C., withdrew his name from nomination after he could not answer basic legal questions during a senate confirmation hearing. Associated Press/Susan Walsh Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

In his resignation letter to the president, Petersen said that while he was honored to have been nominated for the position, “it has become clear to me over the past few days that my nomination has become a distraction – and that is not fair for you or your administration.”

“I had hoped that my nearly two decades of public service might carry more weight than my two worst minutes on television,” he said. “However, I am no stranger to political realities, and I do not wish to be a continued distraction from the important work of your administration and the Senate.”

During the confirmation hearing, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy pressed Petersen, a member of the Federal Election Commission who testified he had never tried a case, on his qualifications to the bench.

Kennedy said in an interview Monday with WWL-TV in New Orleans that President Trump called him Saturday and said he did not personally interview Petersen. Trump, according to Kennedy, said his staff chose the nominees.

“He has told me, ‘Kennedy, when some of my guys send someone who is not qualified, you do your job,”‘ Kennedy said in the interview.

Kennedy said he had no idea that Petersen lacked the experience for the post.

