HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College says early decision applications for the class of 2022 soared to an all-time high of 2,270.

The college said it has accepted to 565 of those students, 13 percent of whom are the first in their family to attend college; 10 percent are foreign citizens; and 33 percent are Americans of color.

In high schools that rank their students, 95 percent of those accepted are expected to graduate in the top 10 percent of their class and 105 are the likely class valedictorians or salutatorians – almost three times as many as the class of 2020. Other statistics:

• The early acceptance group had mean scores of 1460 on the SAT and a 33 composite on the ACT.

• California is again the state from which the largest number of students hail, followed by Texas, Florida, New York, and Massachusetts. The group also represents 23 countries, with Canada, Brazil, Kenya, the United Kingdom and China as the top five.

• The class is evenly balanced by gender and 17 percent are the children of Dartmouth alumni.

The deadline for regular applications is Jan. 1.

