The Riverside Women’s Golf Association is still at it. And, as a result, a lot of children received new toys to brighten the holiday season.

The 50 or so women who make up the weekly golf league at Riverside Golf Course in Portland have become regular supporters of the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund. They hit the fairways and greens each summer and then hold a holiday party each December. Several years ago, they stopped swapping gifts at the party and began pitching in cash to make a group donation.

This year, the women collected a little more than $500 and sent it to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts, which uses donations from readers to provide toys for children who might otherwise not receive them because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

When the charity was founded 68 years ago, it raised $3,903. The fund now raises many times that and allows thousands of children to share in the joy of the holidays.

The fund provides new age-appropriate toys to needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and keep the fund going year after year.

Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the following year.

TOY FUND DONATIONS

David LaLiberte $100

In memory of Elston and Larry $100

In memory of E.NF $50

In loving memory of Paul Corbeau $50

Barbara and Scott Seaver $25

Cindy Czajkowski and Bob Bruce $150

In Memory of Gigi and Grandmom $100

Elizabeth Goldsmith $25

In honor of friends Frank and Gail Adshead $50

Anne & Bob Hall $50

American Legion Post 76 $100

Ronald and Barbara Boes $100

Remembering Larkin McGarvey $100

Anonymous $30

Merry Christmas from the Riverside Women’s Golf Association $25

Walter and Ann Allan $100

From “Riggins” $125

Insurance Trust $50

Peter and Ellen McCarthy $500

Sarah Scully $25

In memory of Henry and Jeanette Gagnon $100

Howard and Cynthia Pedlikin $50

Michael and Patricia Jordan $50

Ann Tracy & John Kreutzberger $150

Merry Christmas to all! $30

The real spirit of Christmas! $50

In memory of Laurence S Allen Sr & Lou (Allen)Nichols – From Beverly, Missy, Larry, Donna & Lonnie Allen $50

In memory of Mom & Pop Perry, from Beverly & Lonnie Allen $50

In memory of Mrs Sally Simpson, from Beverly & Lonnie Allen $50

Year to date: $111,268.18

