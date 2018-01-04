The map shows unofficial snowfall accumulations reported so far by National Weather Service observers, as well as estimated wind speeds, as of 11 a.m. Jan. 4. Mouse over the map to view estimated wind speeds, in knots.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.