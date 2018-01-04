The Trump administration wants to open most of the U.S. coastline to oil and gas drilling as part of a controversial proposal that includes two potential energy leases in the North Atlantic region encompassing Maine.

It was unclear Thursday where, exactly, the Trump administration plans to offer oil or gas exploration leases in the North Atlantic, a region that stretches from Maine to New Jersey. But environmental groups from Maine and New England quickly pushed back against plans they predicted could pollute waters critical to the region’s tourism and fishing industries.

This offshore gas platform is operated by Statoil in the North Sea in the area of Bergen, Norway. The Trump administration plans to permit drilling in all U.S. waters, including protected areas of the Arctic and the Atlantic. Bloomberg News photo by Kristian Helgesen Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Mainers understand that their future – their economic and quality-of-life futures – depend upon clean oceans and clean beaches, and are vehemently opposed to opening the Gulf of Maine and the North Atlantic to oil and gas drilling,” said Glen Brand with Sierra Club Maine.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced on Thursday afternoon that the Trump administration was seeking to reverse prohibitions on oil and gas drilling along the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. In total, the administration proposed 47 potential lease sales to energy exploration companies nationwide, including two in the North Atlantic, three in the Mid-Atlantic and three in the South Atlantic.

Zinke said the announcement was part of Trump’s plan to move from what he called “energy weakness” to “energy dominance.” He said the plan would reduce the country’s reliance on foreign energy while pursuing “responsible” energy development.

Maine will host one of roughly two dozen public meetings held nationwide on the proposal by Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. That meeting will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Augusta Civic Center, part of a 60-day public comment period on the proposal.

Zinke stressed that states and local stakeholders will “have a voice” in the final plan.

“This is a draft program,” Zinke told reporters. “The president clearly has outlined that the states, local communities and congressional delegations will have a say . . . But this is a start at looking at American energy dominance, looking at our offshore energy assets.”

The announcement drew cheers from industry groups who had criticized former President Barack Obama’s move to continue blocking offshore drilling along the entire east and west coasts.

Randall Luthi, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, welcomed the Trump administration’s 5-year plan as a “bold and broad offshore leasing proposal” that would open more than 90 percent of the Outer Continental Shelf to exploration. Currently, 94 percent is off-limits to exploration.

“It is time for a truly national discussion about increasing our offshore energy capabilities,” Luthi said in a statement. “To kick off a national discussion, you need a national plan – something that has been lacking the past several years.”

But the announcement also drew bipartisan opposition.

Republican Govs. Chris Christie of New Jersey, Rick Scott of Florida, Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Larry Hogan of Maryland expressed strong concerns or outright opposition to the plan, according to reports.

“I’m not in favor of offshore drilling,” said Hogan, according to The Associated Press.

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-District 1, called the proposal an “outrageous” move that is going to engender strong, bipartisan opposition in Congress. Pingree accused Trump of “trying to undo anything the Obama administration did but, even moreso, trying to move us backward to an era that we have moved beyond.”

Pingree said the administration should be investing in renewable energy rather than pursuing energy policies that she predicted could put Maine’s fishing industry at risk.

“Let’s face it, one mistake can be devastating,” Pingree, who lives on the island of North Haven, said in an interview. “Our fishermen already have a lot to deal with ocean acidification, the warming of the oceans, the shifting lobster populations . . . and adding oil drilling to this is just heightening the uncertainty.”

This story will be updated.

