BATH — City Council unanimously approved a liquor license for Bath Brewing Company Wednesday.

Bath Brewing Company plans to open a pub and brewery at 141 Front St.

The brewpub is on track to open “toward the end of the month,” Terry Geaghan, co-owner of the venture, told council members.

“We’ll open with other craft beers, and we hope to have our breweries opened in April,” said Geaghan, adding that a scarcity of brewing equipment and work required to meet federal regulations are contributing to the delay.

Geaghan said public support has been overwhelming, and he’s excited to get started.

“We’re going to promote who we are, and our whole theme is to be part of the city and honor the heritage of the community,” he said.

