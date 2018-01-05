Madison Blanche hit two foul shots with 26 seconds remaining to lift Scarborough to a 50-48 victory over Cheverus in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Friday night.

The Stags led 48-47 when Blanche was fouled on a shot. She hit both. Then the Stags missed a shot in the final seconds, with Sophie Glidden getting the rebound. She was fouled and hit one shot for the final score.

Abby Cavallaro of Cheverus (4-4) led all scorers with 18, eight in the final quarter.

Blanche led Scarborough (4-3) with 12.

Scarborough led 31-26 after an entertaining first half. The Red Storm got nine points from Julia Freeman, seven in the second.

Cheverus trailed 17-10 early in the second but went on an 11-0 run to take the lead, 21-17. Meg Kelly’s 3-pointer from the right corner gave the Stags the lead.

But Scarborough responded with a 12-0 run to end the first half, with Freeman getting five.

The Red Storm maintained a 41-36 lead into the fourth.

This story will be updated.

