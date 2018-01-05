As Mainers dug cars out from under deep snowdrifts Friday morning, a cleanup crew in Scarborough was drying out the Clambake Restaurant after pumping out as much as 3 inches of saltwater.

“We knew we were going to get it,” said Kevin Thurlow, co-owner of the Clambake, a Scarborough marshside eatery that floods an average of twice a year.

Thursday’s blizzard dumped nearly a foot of snow on Portland and caused a near-record high tide and widespread coastal flooding.

But attention quickly turned Friday to the next winter challenge. The Maine Emergency Management Agency issued a safety reminder as it continued to assess storm-related issues in the face of continuing severely cold temperatures.

“Extremely cold temperatures are expected to set in tonight and continue through the weekend,” the agency said. “Concerns today include heating fuel needs, flooding, snow removal safety and extremely cold temperatures.”

The temperature is expected to drop to about 5 below zero in Portland on Friday night, with wind child of minus 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Portland’s high temperature on Saturday is expected to be only 4 degrees, before dropping to 12 below zero Saturday night.

Despite blizzard conditions and flooding Thursday afternoon, the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency in Windham had yet to receive any damage reports late Friday morning.

“That’s a positive,” said Director Jim Budway. “We were prepared for the worst.”

The York County Emergency Management Agency in Alfred was similarly quiet, though it reported a spike in calls to fire departments because drifting snow is covering outdoor heating vents and setting off carbon monoxide detectors.

“Remember to clear vents around your house that may become clogged by drifting snow,” said Deputy Director David Francoeur. “This could cause problems with carbon monoxide entering your home.”

Thursday’s blizzard pushed tidal flooding to levels not seen in four decades, with Portland recording its third-highest tide since weather officials started keeping track more than 100 years ago. Flooded roads, buildings and piers were reported all along the Maine coast, from York to Machias.

But many of the flooded areas are often struck during storms, so some property owners have tried-and-true emergency response plans in place to handle cleanups.

At the Clambake, Thurlow said it’s better that flooding happened now, when the restaurant is closed from mid-October to mid-March, rather than the high summer season.

During the off-season, when Thurlow lives in Deerfield Beach, Florida, he monitors the Clambake via the internet using indoor and outdoor security cameras.

A crew was cleaning the interior of the Clambake on Friday. After pumping out the water, they had to wash all the walls and floors to prevent salt staining and odors from the marsh water.

Plow trucks had cleared much of the snow and water that covered the Clambake’s parking area on Thursday, Thurlow said.

“It always looks a lot worse outside than inside,” Thurlow said. “Everything seems to be fine there now.”

Thursday’s high tide in Portland was 13.79 feet, slightly below the 14.17 feet reported during the infamous Blizzard of 1978, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. The second-highest level, 13.98 feet, also happened in 1978.

Sea levels already were high because of a nearly full moon, and the storm surge only made things worse, said John Cannon, senior meteorologist.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency urged property owners who heat with oil or propane to monitor fuel levels closely and clear paths for easy deliveries.

The agency also warned motorists to avoid driving through flooded areas because the water might be too deep and the road might be washed out.

In addition to clearing snow from heating and dryer vents, the agency recommended clearing fire hydrants to ensure neighborhood safety.

“With all of the recent snow, it is difficult for the fire departments to keep up with their day-to-day calls and keep the hydrants clear,” the agency said.

