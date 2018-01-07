As a gay person who is 72 years old, I understand discrimination. The comparison that’s been made between refusing service to a gay person and refusing service to a black person is as close a comparison as you get.

I am a dog groomer. And I once had a client, for two or three years, who regularly wrote letters to the editor condemning gay people. He clearly thought and expressed that we should have no right to almost anything. He never brought it up when dropping off his dog to be groomed by me – a very out gay person – and neither did I. But I knew that, in his heart, he hated everything I was (except as a dog groomer, I guess).

I never did refuse him as a client. And it would have been against the law to refuse to groom his dog because his beliefs differed from mine … and that is the same as a baker refusing to bake a cake for a gay couple.

Kathy Wilson

Brunswick

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.