ST. GEORGE — The search for 33-year-old Paul Benner is continuing Monday, nearly four days after he went clamming off Long Cove in the middle of a blizzard.

The Maine Marine Patrol issued a statement Monday morning, saying the agency would continue to concentrate its search efforts in Long Cove near Tenants Harbor.

Marine Patrol reported in its news release that it will be using a side scan sonar Monday, which they could not use before because of ice. The Maine State Police/Marine Patrol Dive Team will also be on scene again.

Marine Patrol Pilot Steve Ingram is scheduled to conduct an aerial search Monday and officers will be searching the shore along the perimeter of the Cove.

Benner was last seen at about 6 p.m. Thursday when he went out on his 14-foot skiff to go clamming in the midst of a major snowstorm that hit Maine. His father reported him missing shortly before 11 p.m.

Benner’s skiff was located about midnight a few hundred yards from the causeway at Clark Island, across the cove from the dock where Benner left. Other equipment from Benner’s skiff, including an anchor and clam gear, were found in the middle of Long Cove at low tide Friday morning, according to the Marine Patrol, which is heading up the search.

In addition to the Marine Patrol, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in the search since Thursday night. Fire departments from St. George, South Thomaston and Thomaston also have participated in searching the cove and shoreline. The Coast Guard on Friday had boats from the stations in Boothbay Harbor and Rockland.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Cape Cod also flew over the search area Friday morning.

The search began in the wake of the major winter storm that produced near-record high tides, high seas and heavy winds. The National Weather Service reported near-shore seas of 10 to 15 feet. Seas in the waters between Long Cove Road and Clark Island were reported to be about 2 feet early Friday morning when searchers began their efforts.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.