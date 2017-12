The map below illustrates the number of snowmobiles that were registered in each of Maine’s municipalities for the winter or 2016-2017, according to data from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The town of Windham led the state in snowmobile ownership last winter, with 941 snowmobiles registered to its residents.

Click on the map or use the search box to find out how many snowmobiles are registered in your town.

Search by town name SOURCE: Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil

