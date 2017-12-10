OLD ORCHARD BEACH – It’s primarily the beautiful seven miles of sand and sea that make this oceanfront town so desirable, and here’s a single-level, garden-style condominium that’s a very short walk to the shore. Built in 1985, but remodeled throughout in the past couple of months and so effectively new, it’s ready to welcome year-round new owners, or people seeking a seasonal getaway.

The main living area is open-concept, with a maple-floored living room – large enough to accommodate a dining area as well – and an immaculate kitchen flowing together through a pair of columns and a two-level, work / dining island. The buyer will of course be the first to use these new, stainless appliances.

Skylights – two above the kitchen, two above the living / dining room – enhance lighting, particularly in the afternoon and evening; and full-view sliding doors open to a composite deck that is screened by shrubs and is perfect for grilling, relaxing, and entertaining.

A granite vanity and a laundry enclosure hooked up for stacked washer and dryer are among the full bath’s updates. Both bedrooms are good-sized and have double closets and privacy windows.

The clubhouse has a lagoon-shaped, saltwater inground pool; a community room with a kitchen and a brick, gas fireplace; and a handy gym with treadmills, weight machines and free weights. The two hard tennis courts are a one-minute walk away from this condo. Two pretty ponds with fountains – you will cross their wooden bridges when you stroll to the beach – are another nice touch.

There is parking for two vehicles, plus guests. Ocean Park Meadows, a 94-unit, 10.4-acre complex that is managed by a company known for scrupulous maintenance, allows weekly rentals. This property would bring in $1,800 weekly in-season.

The 956-square-foot unit, No. 71 at 146 West Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach, is listed for sale at $285,000 by Nancy Z. Moreshead of Best Maine Beach Properties. Taxes are $3,141 (2016); the monthly association fee, $310. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Nancy at 329-3545 or at [email protected].

The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

