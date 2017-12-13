WINDHAM — Terion Moss scored 27 points and took over during a critical fourth quarter stretch to lead Portland High to a 61-44 Class AA North win Tuesday.

With the lead down to nine and Windham winning the rebounding battle, Moss calmly made consecutive 3-pointers, then ripped down a rebound and threw a full-court pass to Griffin Foley.

Another defensive rebound by the senior guard helped set up Simon Chadbourne for a game-sealing 3-pointer and a 56-38 lead.

Nick Curtis led Windham (1-1) with 18 points.

Foley scored nine for Portland (2-0), the two-time defending AA champs.

Moss got Portland out to an early 13-1 lead with nine points on two 3-pointers and three free throws.

Windham battled back by crashing the offensive glass to compensate for poor shooting (5 of 27 in the first half) and trimmed the lead to 22-6 on a driving layup by Curtis.

Portland closed the half on an 8-3 run to take a 30-19 halftime lead.

This story will be updated.

