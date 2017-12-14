An 82-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he hit a pedestrian as he entered the parking lot of Pratt Abbott in Portland.
Robert Carson of Portland, whose license was suspended, was driving an unregistered and uninspected car Wednesday afternoon when he was involved in an accident at 1055 Forest Ave., police said. Carson’s 2011 Toyota Highlander struck 60-year-old Mary Anthoine as it entered the parking lot of Pratt Abbott.
Anthoine was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said she was still being treated Thursday afternoon.
A Toyota Camry parked in the lot also was damaged.
Carson was charged with operating after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle (30-150 days) and operating a motor vehicle without a valid certificate of inspection.