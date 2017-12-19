It’s a common Maine problem. You’re looking for the perfect gift for the seafaring businessperson in your life, but time is running out before Christmas. You have a budget of $3,000, but you haven’t found the perfect storm, the nori’easter of yuletide bliss.
Enter one of the Maine-iest gifts possible. A New Seaweed Farmer Kit from the Maine Seaweed Exchange and Springtide Seaweed wraps up all those issues, and comes in under budget at a cool $2,750.
The kit includes 400-feet of line, moorings and buoys. It also includes assistance selecting a site and setting up the new seaweed farm. Crucially, the kit also includes organic seaweed seeds.
Your loved one can get in on the ground floor of a growing industry (pun alert!) that has many potentially gross applications. The only question will be: How do you wrap a seaweed kit?
