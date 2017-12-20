As battery-buying moves into a holiday frenzy, ecoMaine, a regional solid waste company, is sounding alarms about mixing lithium-ion batteries into trash and recycling, after a used laptop sparked a dangerous fire at its Portland headquarters early this month.

The cause of the Dec. 1 blaze was likely a rechargeable laptop battery that combusted after it was damaged, igniting piles of recycling material, said ecoMaine CEO Kevin Roche. The fire took 40 minutes to extinguish — making it one of the company’s most persistent fires — but it could have been much worse, he said.

“This is the most serious fire we’ve had, if we had not had personnel so close, it could have been catastrophic for us,” Roche said.

Another fire at ecoMaine just a week or two earlier was also started by a lithium-ion battery, leading the agency to issue a warning to customers, he added.

“Our message is that these should not be placed in the trash in the first place,” Roche said. Instead, consumers should bring used batteries to specialized recycling centers or back to the stores where they purchased them, Roche said.

“With these batteries, a lot of people might not know what to do with them,” he added. “They might think they are doing the right thing, but they have energy stored in them and they have to be treated differently.”

ecoMaine is one of the largest solid-waste companies in the state. It is municipally owned corporation that serves 72 communities and operates a recycling facility and waste-to-energy plant in Portland.

While many disposable lithium-ion batteries are safe, the larger, rechargeable batteries in computers, mobile phones and power tools contain chemicals that can ignite if damaged, said ecoMaine safety specialist Mark Maritato.

“When the battery is damaged, it short-circuits, there is a lot of heat, enough heat and energy to ignite flammable liquid,” Maritato said. The addition of more used electronics into the waste stream is increasing the chance of damaged batteries and more fires, he added.

“It is a recognized problem in the industry and a growing one, Maritato said.

Even though some lithium-ion batteries have a recycling symbol, they should never be disposed of with other recycling, according to Roche. Instead, ecoMaine suggests donating used electronics that still work to charities like Goodwill or consulting www.call2recycle.org to find the nearest battery recycling point.

