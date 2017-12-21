LOS ANGELES — Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

The reality star confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She included a photo of her pregnant belly with the post.

Combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson. Kardashian confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Thompson. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The 33-year-old Kardashian said she is “thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one” and called the pregnancy “my greatest dream realized.”

Kardashian is the younger sister of Kim Kardashian West. Thompson plays center-forward with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The couple’s pregnancy had been rumored for months. Khloe Kardashian said in her post that they intentionally kept the news quiet.

