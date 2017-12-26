Police have closed part of Lamb Street in Westbrook because of a disturbance at an apartment building.

Westbrook officers responded to 34 Lamb St. this afternoon after receiving a call about domestic violence involving a firearm. Dispatch Director Greg Hamilton said the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene as well.

Police have located one of the people in the apartment and are trying to make contact with the other, he said.

“It’s a domestic violence call that has turned into a little more than that,” Hamilton.

A neighbor told a WCSH 6 reporter that he heard a couple arguing before police evacuated him from the apartment building.

This story will be updated.

