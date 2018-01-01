ORLANDO, Fla. — Miles Boykin scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 remaining and No. 14 Notre Dame got its first win in a New Year’s Day bowl since 1994 with a 21-17 win over No. 16 LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.

Three plays after Jack Gonsoulin’s 17-yard field goal gave the Tigers (9-4) a 17-14 lead with 2:03 remaining, Boykin caught a pass from Ian Book with his right hand at the LSU 33, managed to elude corner Donte Jackson and then broke a tackle attempt by John Battle up the right sideline for the winning score. Notre Dame finished 10-3.

The junior, who saw increased playing time because of suspensions to two Notre Dame receivers, had three receptions for 102 yards and was named the game’s MVP. Book, who entered the game in the second quarter, was 14 of 19 for 164 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Brandon Wimbush was Notre Dame’s quarterback for the first five series and struggled, including three-and-outs on his last three series. He connected with Equanimeous St. Brown for a 35-yard completion on the first play of the game, but the opening drive stalled at the LSU 31 when Josh Adams was stopped for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1.

PEACH BOWL: McKenzie Milton threw two touchdown passes and ran for 116 yards with another touchdown, leading No. 10 Central Florida (13-0) to a 34-27 win over No. 7 Auburn (10-4) on that capped the Knights’ perfect season, in Atlanta.

UCF led 34-20 before having to stop a late Auburn comeback. Antwan Collier’s interception in the end zone with 24 seconds remaining clinched the win.

After Auburn took a 20-13 lead in the third quarter on a 4-yard run by Kerryon Johnson, Milton threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Otis Anderson to tie the game. Milton, under pressure, zipped an 8-yard scoring pass to Dredrick Snelson early in the fourth to give the Knights the lead.

Chequan Burkett’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown pushed the lead to 14 points.

OUTBACK BOWL: Jake Bentley threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to help South Carolina (9-4) overcome a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Michigan (8-5) 26-19 in Tampa, Florida.

Bentley tossed scoring passes of 21 yards to Bryan Edwards and 53 yards to Shi Smith, the latter giving the Gamecocks a 23-19 lead early in the fourth.

Michigan finished with its first three-game losing streak under Coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines turned the ball over five times, including an end zone interception that denied them an opportunity to regain the lead with just under eight minutes to go.

The loss also cost the Big Ten a clean sweep of bowl games involving conference members. The league entered 7-0, looking to go unbeaten in postseason play for the first time since 1998.

