As a gay person who is 72 years old, I understand discrimination. The comparison that’s been made between refusing service to a gay person and refusing service to a black person is as close a comparison as you get.
I am a dog groomer. And I once had a client, for two or three years, who regularly wrote letters to the editor condemning gay people. He clearly thought and expressed that we should have no right to almost anything. He never brought it up when dropping off his dog to be groomed by me – a very out gay person – and neither did I. But I knew that, in his heart, he hated everything I was (except as a dog groomer, I guess).
I never did refuse him as a client. And it would have been against the law to refuse to groom his dog because his beliefs differed from mine … and that is the same as a baker refusing to bake a cake for a gay couple.
Kathy Wilson
Brunswick