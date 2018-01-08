Portland police are investigating an apparent death at a home on Dorothy Street.

The home, at 46 Dorothy St., is owned by Anthony Leng and his wife, Sokha Khuon, according to property records and neighbors who said they know the family of five.

Police have not said who died or why the death is being investigated. Evidence technicians, including one dressed head to toe in a protective hazmat suit, continued to work outside the home Monday morning.

Neighbors said that the couple have three children, and have lived in the home for several years.

Susan Brewer, 66, who lives a few houses away from the Lengs, said her husband and Anthony Leng bonded over their mutual love of fishing. Brewer said Leng was a sportsman and outdoors type, and took his son hunting and fishing.

This story will be updated.

