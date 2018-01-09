WASHINGTON — Ecuador said Tuesday that it will continue to protect WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at its embassy in London but indicated weariness over his prolonged asylum ordeal, saying that it “is not sustainable.”

Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa told correspondents in Quito that her nation is looking for a third country or prominent international figure to help broker the stalemate over Assange, who entered the embassy in London in June 2012.

“We will continue to protect Julian Assange,” Espinosa said in a tweet. But she told reporters gathered for an annual news conference earlier that “a person cannot live in these conditions forever.”

“We are also considering and exploring the possibility of mediation. … It could be a third country or a personality,” Espinosa said, according to Agence France-Presse, a news agency.

In June, Assange will end his sixth year living in refuge in Ecuador’s Embassy in London.

WikiLeaks in 2010 released troves of classified military documents about the war in Afghanistan and tens of thousands of leaked U.S. diplomatic cables, many of which were highly classified. Last year, the group published confidential documents from the CIA, including details of its hacking tools.

Assange initially entered Ecuador’s Embassy to escape an investigation in Sweden related to accusations of rape there, but that inquiry has since been dropped.

