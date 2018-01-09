FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan left team headquarters because of an undisclosed personal matter and did not practice with the team.

Team spokesman Brian Cearns said Tuesday the Falcons did not plan to give a reason for his absence, adding that Ryan would address the matter when he meets on Wednesday with reporters “if he decides to do so.”

Atlanta (11-6) visits Philadelphia (13-3) in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Ryan’s wife, Sarah, from Falmouth, Maine, announced in November that the couple expects to become first-time parents in April with twins.

PANTHERS: Carolina fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey two days after a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Shula spent seven seasons with Carolina, working as the quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2013.

BILLS: GM Brandon Beane says there may have been a misunderstanding of what was said on the field that led to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accusing Buffalo guard Richie Incognito of using “weak racist slurs.”

Beane says the team has spoken to Incognito and understands their player’s side of the story of the alleged exchange that occurred during Buffalo’s 10-3 loss to the Jaguars in an AFC wild-card playoff game on Sunday. Beane confirmed that some type of exchange happened but declined to get into details.

GIANTS: The team interviewed Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for its vacant head coaching job.

JETS: Rashard Robinson has been accused of possessing marijuana-laced candy.

Authorities say the 22-year-old NFL cornerback was pulled over in Morris County, New Jersey last December and police found “THC infused Peanut Budda Buddah Candy” in Robinson’s possession.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.