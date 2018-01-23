This year marks the 45th anniversary of Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court case that legalized abortion in the United States.

As someone who is convinced that abortion is the taking of an innocent life, I cannot celebrate that legal decision of 45 years ago, but neither do I sit in judgment and condemnation of those women who choose abortion. I am sure that their decision is an agonizing one, born of desperation.

My only plea to those who may be considering abortion is to consider an alternative solution, namely adoption. There are so many couples who are unable to have children of their own who want to adopt. The simple first step is to Google “Adoption Services For Unplanned Pregnancies In Maine.” You’ll see numerous agencies offering their services. Please give that baby in your womb a chance to live. You will never regret doing that.

Terence Goodwin

Portland

