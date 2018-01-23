After eight years of bluster, invective, and acrimony swirling around the Blaine House, so many of us Mainers are ready to get the state’s political machinery back on track. Of the many candidates offering their services as governor, I believe strongly that Mark Dion is best prepared to provide the dynamic and visionary leadership Maine desperately needs.

Mark and I first met 25 years ago while we were both pursuing master’s degrees from Antioch. Every week, we’d carpool together between Portland and our classes in Portsmouth, N.H. And, over the course of those car rides, I came to know Mark well. Mark is a man with profound values and integrity who has deep insight and experience in a wide range of topics, including healthcare, drug policy and job creation. He’s a skilled listener as well. When Mark says “the Governor should always speak last,” you can believe him.

Mark grew up in a large working-class family in downtown Lewiston and was the first in his family to attend college. He rose through the ranks of the Portland Police Department and went on to be elected sheriff of Cumberland County, where he served for 12 years. Today, Mark represents Portland and Westbrook in the Maine State Senate and is a trusted voice for our whole community. Throughout all of that, Mark’s always been a lifelong learner, earning both a master’s degree and a law degree. It’s my belief that Mark’s broad and successful background uniquely qualify him to lead our state.

I encourage folks who are troubled by the direction Maine has taken these past eight years and are eager for Maine to have a truly courageous and intelligent leader to join me this year in electing Mark Dion to be the next Governor of Maine.

Randy Greason

Yarmouth

