A 32-year-old from Mexico was sentenced Wednesday to the roughly two months he has already served for illegally entering the United States.

Eliud Lopez-Baez re-entered the U.S. after he had been removed in February 2017. On Nov. 28, 2017, U.S. Border Patrol agents found him in a swamp in Hodgdon, not far from the Canadian border. He had no immigration documents and subsequently acknowledged he was a Mexican citizen.

Lopez-Baez pleaded guilty on Dec. 11, and on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. sentenced him to the time he has served since he was apprehended by the Border Patrol agents. F. Todd Lowell, the assistant U.S. attorney who handled the case, said officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement typically begin deportation proceedings after officials have finished prosecution.

