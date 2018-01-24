ORONO — Aaron Calixte scored 24 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21 seconds left, and Maine upended New Hampshire 69-68 on Wednesday night.

After a timeout with 15 seconds left, the Wildcats’ Darryl Stewart missed a 3-point attempt and Isaiah White secured the ball – and the win – with his career-high 13th rebound of the game.

Jacoby Armstrong had blocked Calixte’s layup attempt at the other end and Armstrong made a shot off the glass to put New Hampshire ahead 68-66 with 42 seconds left.

Andrew Fleming and Vernon Lowndes Jr. each scored 15 points for Maine (5-17, 2-5 America East), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Maine made all 12 of its free throws; UNH was 6 of 15.

New Hampshire (8-13, 4-3) got a career-high 19 points from John Ogwuche.

GORDON 126, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 108: Eric Demers scored 37 points as the Fighting Scots (12-6, 8-3) topped the Nor’easters UNE (8-10, 6-5 CCC) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Daron Hoges led the Nor’easters with 16 points and Jackson McCoy scored 12 and Alex Kravchuk 10.

New England, down by nine at the half, pulled to within 65-61 on Hoges’ layup with 18 minutes left. The Scots then raced to a 43-20 run over the next 11 minutes to open a 108-81 lead with seven minutes left in the game.

UMASS-BOSTON 69, SOUTHERN MAINE 66: Michael Boyd hit the winning 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to lift the Beacons (9-9, 3-4 Little East) over the Huskies (2-15, 1-6) in Boston.

DJ Anderson scored 17 points for Southern Maine.

SMCC 113, UM-AUGUSTA 70: Ryan Cloutier scored 19 points and the Seawolves (14-7, 9-3 YSCC) led 60-24 at halftime of a victory over the Moose (7-10, 4-7) in South Portland.

Noah Thompson scored 24 points for UM-Augusta.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMASS-BOSTON 71, SOUTHERN MAINE 63: Katie Mathieu’s 3-pointer gave the Beacons (16-2, 8-1) a 65-63 lead with 1:48 to play in Boston. UMB then secured the Little East victory by going 6 for 6 from the line as Southern Maine (9-9, 7-2) failed to score on its final three possessions.

The Beacons’ starters scored all but two points. Joie Grassi led with 20 points.

The Huskies, with no scoring off the bench, were led by Kimberly Howrigan with 16.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 65, UM-AUGUSTA 59: Amanda Brett scored 18 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Seawolves (15-6, 10-2 YSCC) over the Moose (15-3, 9-2) in South Portland.

UNE 71, GORDON 63: The Nor’easters (13-4, 9-1 CCC) went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter and defeated the Scots (6-12, 4-7) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Ashley Coneys led UNE with 16 points.

(1) UCONN 93, MEMPHIS 36: Napheesa Collier scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the top-ranked Huskies (19-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) routed the host Tigers (7-13, 2-5).

