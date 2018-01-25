FARMINGDALE — The Hall-Dale girls basketball inched closer to qualifying for a tournament spot Thursday night, downing Carrabec 39-25 in a Mountain Valley Conference game with Heal point implications.

Kayla Searles had 11 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-11), who moved to within one spot of the final Class C South playoff spot. Kat Kincaid added nine points and 16 rebounds in the win.

For Carrabec (6-9), Maddie Hughes finished with nine points.

BREWER 58, MESSALONSKEE 54: A big third-quarter surge helped power the Witches to the KVAC A win in Brewer.

Cassidy Smith scored a game-high 22 points for the Witches (7-6), who trailed by seven at halftime before taking the lead with a 23-point third quarter. Mackenzie Dore added 11 points in the win.

Gabrielle Wener scored 17 points to pace Messalonskee (8-5).

MT. BLUE 47, CONY 38: Lexi Mittelstadt scored a game-high 22 points and the Cougars grabbed the KVAC A win in Farmington.

Jocelyn Daggett finished with six points on a pair of 3-pointers for Mt. Blue (4-9).

Cari Hopkins drained three from beyond the arc to finish with 11 for Cony (1-12).

CAMDEN HILLS 58, ERSKINE 49: Mya Wiley and Miae DeWard scored 12 points to lead the Windjammers (2-11) in South China.

Joanna Linscott scored 18 points while Bailey Cloutier added 11 to pace the Eagles (3-10).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 30, WINTHROP 26: The Phoenix held the Ramblers scoreless in the third quarter en route to the MVC win in Winthrop.

Haley Turcott scored nine points in the win for Spruce Mountain (7-7).

Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored a game-high 11 for Winthrop (7-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

CONY 77, MT. BLUE 33: Amahde Carter’s double-double helped lead the Rams to the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Carter finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Cony (8-5). Ian Bowers chipped in with five points and 10 rebounds, while Austin Parlin had nine points.

Hunter Donald scored 11 points to pace Mt. Blue (1-12).

CAMDEN HILLS 49, ERSKINE 44: Jack Jowett scored 18 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles, who fell to the Windjammers in Camden.

Caden Turcotte added 12 points for Erskine (4-9).

Daniel Peabody and Michael Kremin each scored 12 points for Camden Hills (8-5).

MESSALONSKEE 42, BREWER 40: Tucker Charles scored 15 points to help the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Cole Wood had 10 points and five blocked shots for Messalonskee (6-7), while Chase Warren finsihed with five points, five assists four steals and 10 rebounds.

Kobe Rogerson scored 13 points to pace Brewer (4-9).

