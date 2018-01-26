SOUTH PORTLAND – Here in the established, desirable, and super-convenient Country Gardens neighborhood is a single-owner home that’s perfect for a family.

Built in 1971, the three-bedroom classic ranch has just gone under contract for the first time in 47 years. Scrupulously maintained, today it benefits from not only updates – such as the newer windows, furnace, and oil tank – but also from well-preserved original features, such as the dine-in kitchen’s wainscoting and maple cabinetry, and the oak flooring in the bedrooms. (There is also hardwood beneath the living room carpet.)

An especially nice touch is the three-season porch, a handsomely paneled addition that overlooks the 0.245-acre lot’s fenced back yard, which has fruit trees and several raised garden beds.

The east-facing home’s living room – note its window bay, whose shelf is deep enough to be a seat, too – and two front bedrooms (one of which is presently being used as an office) receive morning light. The kitchen, the dining area and the master bedroom, like the enclosed porch, welcome in lots of afternoon and evening light.

The full bath with tub has two doors – one off the kitchen, one from the bedrooms hall – and is two-section, making it easier for two people to use it at once.

The basement level provides three rooms, each of which has some daylight. The large utilities room (the furnace is newer, as is the oil tank) has a great workshop, not to mention plenty of storage. The big, applianced laundry room has storage, too. But the highlight is probably the spacious, paneled and carpeted recreation room – an ideal lady-or-man cave, playroom, media room, etc.

The home at 117 Sandy Hill Road, South Portland, is listed for sale at $245,000 by Dan DiGenova of the Lelansky Garvey Team at Keller Williams Realty. Annual taxes are $3,487 (2017).

For more information on other fine homes in southern Maine, please contact Dan at 807-2495, 553-2434 or at [email protected].

The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

