Asker Hussein scored eight of his game-high 21 points in overtime Friday night to lead Waynflete to a 64-57 victory against Lake Region in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game.

Waynflete (11-3) held a 41-38 lead after three quarters before Lake Region (7-7) made it 52-52 late in regulation. The Flyers were then unable to get a shot off before overtime.

Abdirahim Mohamed had 12 points and Alex Saade’ chipped in with nine for Waynflete.

True Myers and Tristan Chaine each had 14 to lead the Lakers.

GORHAM 65, BONNY EAGLE 45: Nick Strout connected on seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead the Rams (7-7) over the Scots (5-8) at Gorham.

Strout scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers in the first half to help Gorham to a 34-20 lead. Tyler Haines finished with 12 points.

Zach Maturo scored 20 points for Bonny Eagle.

PORTLAND 78, THORNTON ACADEMY 39: Terion Moss scored 23 points, including 17 in the first half, and added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists as the Bulldogs (12-1) downed the Golden Trojans (7-7) at Portland.

Griffin Foley had 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Treyvonnte Ballew contributed 10 points for Portland.

Will Chapman had 13 points and Payton Jones chipped in with 10 for Thornton.

BOOTHBAY REGION 71, WISCASSET 40: Kyle Ames scored a game-high 23 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, Hunter Crocker added 18 points and the Seahawks (10-5) downed the Wolverines (0-15) at Boothbay Harbor.

Steve Reny added 17 points for Boothbay, which outscored Wiscasset 44-21 in the second half.

Zach Reed scored 13 of his 19 points in the first quarter to pace Wiscasset.

WESTBROOK 63, MARSHWOOD 41: Jeremiah Alado scored 30 points as the Blue Blazes (9-5) cruised past the Hawks (5-10) at Westbrook.

Zac Manoogian added 15 points and seven assists for Westbrook, which led 26-12 at the half.

Brandon Libby scored 13 points for Marshwood.

SOUTH PORTLAND 59, FALMOUTH 53: Edward Buckley scored a game-high 21 points and the Red Riots (10-3) hit 8 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Yachtsmen (7-7) at Falmouth.

Noah Malone added 13 points for South Portland, which took a 43-34 lead through three quarters.

Sam Manganello scored 14 points and Jack Bryant added 13 for Falmouth.

CAPE ELIZABETH 82, SACOPEE VALLEY 24: Tanner Carpenter scored 11 first-quarter points as the Capers (8-5) opened a 23-6 lead over Sacopee Valley (0-11) at Cape Elizabeth.

Carpenter finished with 15 points. Robel Hagos and Finn Bowe added 13 each for Cape, with Andrew Lockwood scoring 10. McGuire Sawyer led the Hawks with eight.

BIDDEFORD 63. SANFORD 42: Cody Saucier hit a pair of 3-pointers while scoring seven points in the first period as the Tigers (10-3) took a 19-8 lead over Sanford (3-11) at Biddeford.

Saucier finished with 20 points, and Jackson Oloya and DeSean Cromwell added 10 each for Biddeford. Matt Romano topped the Spartans with 10.

A.R. GOULD 49, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 48: Alex Shoureas scored 18 points and Ernest Lorange added 12 for A.R. Gould (11-2) in a victory against the Seagulls (6-7) in a game that was close all the way at Old Orchard Beach.

Ian Regan scored 21 for Old Orchard.

The Seagulls took a 13-8 lead in the first quarter, but Tristin Chamberlain hit three 3-pointers in the second for a 26-25 A.R. Gould halftime lead. The score was 38-38 after three, with the Bears taking a slight lead early in the fourth and holding on.

HALL-DALE 68, CARRABEC 43: Ashtyn Abbott scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs(14-1) past the Cobras (4-11) at North Anson.

Alec Byron added 16 points for the Bulldogs. Josh Nadeau and Tyler Nadeau each had six.

Evan Holzworth led Carrabec with 20 points. Alex Stafford had 14.

RICHMOND 58, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 56: Zach Small and Matt Rines combined to score 44 points and lead the Bobcats (12-3) over the Mustangs (3-12) at Richmond.

Small finished with 23 points and Rines had 21 for Richmond.

Gabe Martin led Monmouth with 23 points. Connor Davies added 19.

WINSLOW 66, BELFAST 62: Jack Morneault scored 21 points as the Black Raiders (10-3) defeated Belfast (6-8) at Winslow.

Colby Pomeroy added 15 points and Jake Lapierre 13 for Winslow, which outscored the Lions 34-30 in the second half.

Stanley Sturgis scored 32 points with seven 3-pointers for Belfast.

YORK 90, POLAND 38: Riley Linn scored 17 points and Hayden Ott added 14 for the Wildcats (10-4), who took a 54-17 halftime lead and defeated the Knights (2-11) at York.

Brady Cummins scored 12 points and Thomas Coughlin chipped in with 11 for York, which led 34-3 after the first quarter.

Isaiah Hill scored 15 points, hitting five 3-pointers for Poland. Peter Bolduc added nine points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 54, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 37: Jesse Towne and Brandon Vachon scored 12 points each, and Jet Archer added 10 to lead Seacoast Christian (8-5) past the Panthers (4-11) at Yarmouth.

Eddie Newell tossed in 15 for NYA.

The Guardians, ahead 15-14 after one period, put the game away by outscoring NYA 23-5 in the second. Archer scored seven of the 23 points in the quarter, with Vachon and Towne adding five each.

GREELY 66, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 45: Jack Kane and Andrew Storey combined for 21 first-half points for the Rangers (14-0), who led 17-4 after the first quarter and 32-10 at halftime to beat the Patriots (8-6) at Cumberland.

Storey finished with a game-high 15 points for Greely. Kane and Logan Bagshaw each added 12.

Josh Rottari had four 3-pointers and a team-leading 14 points for Gray-New Gloucester.

HOCKEY

CAMDEN HILLS 7, MESSALONSKEE 0: Cameron Christie and Bryce Tyler each scored twice as the Windjammers (5-5) rolled past the Eagles (2-9) at Rockport.

Dylan Hastings, Liam Haining and Nick Tausek added goals for Camden Hills, which led 5-0 after two periods.

Eli Michaud saved 38 shots for Messalonskee. Matt Czuchra had 23 for the Windjammers.

