Alanna Joyce hit a bucket at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, and Windham topped Deering 49-44 in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Friday night in Portland.

Windham (7-6) opened a 26-16 halftime lead, but Delaney Haines scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half as Deering (5-8) rallied to take a two-point lead in the final seconds, 41-39. Joyce’s basket tied it for the Eagles, who outscored the Rams 8-3 in overtime.

Hannah Talon scored 18 points for the Eagles, Meghan Hoffses added 14, and Joyce finished with 10.

Mandy Mastropasqua chipped in with 11 points for the Rams, and Joana Izabayo pulled down nine rebounds.

CAPE ELIZABETH 46, SACOPEE VALLEY 27: Isabel Berman scored seven of her 13 points during the third quarter as Cape Elizabeth (6-7) widened a 19-12 halftime margin to 35-20 in a win over the Hawks (1-12) in South Hiram.

Haiden Sawyer and Brynn Hink led Sacopee with eight points each.

SOUTH PORTLAND 67, FALMOUTH 20: Meghan Graff scored 22 points as the Red Riots (13-0) cruised past the Yachtsmen (4-10) in South Portland.

Ashlee Aceto added eight points for the Red Riots, who built a 38-12 halftime lead.

Grace Soucy scored five points for Falmouth.

MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 40, SANFORD 31: The Lions (10-2) led 22-6 at the half and held on to defeat the Spartans (3-12) in Sanford.

Catherine Reid and Jill Joyce each scored 10 points for the Maine Girls’ Academy.

Julia Allen led Sanford with 14 points.

NOBLE 50, MASSABESIC 42: Raegan Kelly scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter as the Knights (2-10) pulled away from the Mustangs (2-12) in Waterboro.

Amy Fleming scored 12 points and Alexis Morrill added 11 for Noble, which outscored Massabesic 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

McKenzy Ouellette scored 16 points for the Mustangs.

LAKE REGION 55, ST. DOMINIC 41: Chandler True got 16 of her 23 points, including four of her five 3-pointers, in the first half as the Lakers (11-4) defeated the Saints (7-6) at Naples.

Shauna Hancock and Lauren Jakobs each scored 10 points for Lake Region, which used a 15-4 third-quarter margin to open a 43-26 lead heading to the final eight minutes.

Abigail Castonguay led the way for St. Dom’s with 14 points, and Rebecca Zimmerman tossed in 11.

MARSHWOOD 46, WESTBROOK 20: The Hawks (13-1) led 22-11 at the half and defeated the Blue Blazes (2-11) in South Berwick.

Marshwood recorded 22 steals. Kara Anderson and Noelle Barrett each scored 10 points for the Hawks.

Michaela Russell scored eight points for Westbrook, hitting two 3-pointers.

SCARBOROUGH 53, KENNEBUNK 30: Sophie Glidden got 11 of her 15 points in the first half as the Red Storm (11-3) jumped out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 32-19 by halftime as they defeated the Rams (7-6) at Kennebunk.

Isabella Dickinson made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Scarborough. Julia Freeman chipped in with 11 points.

Emily Archibald led Kennebunk with 15 points.

GREELY 66, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 58: Anna DeWolfe and Camille Clement each scored 25 points to lead the Rangers (13-2) over the Patriots (9-4) in Cumberland.

DeWolfe and Clement each connected on four 3-pointers.

Brooke Obar added 12 points, eight coming in the third quarter when Greely pulled away by posting a 22-15 advantage.

Jordan Grant scored 22 points for Gray-New Gloucester, and Brianna Jordan added 16.

POLAND 46, YORK 40: Nathalie Theriault scored eight of her 18 points in the third quarter to go along with 12 rebounds and seven assists as the Knights (11-3) beat the Wildcats (7-6) in Poland.

The Knights outscored the Wildcats 13-5 in the third quarter to take a 41-29 lead.

Morgan Brousseau and Jessa Seeley each added 12 for Poland. Brousseau also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Nina Howe scored 10 points for York and Kristen Leroux added nine.

PORTLAND 47, CHEVERUS 37: Shayla Eubanks scored 18 points to lead the Rams (9-3) over the Stags (8-5) in Portland.

Amanda Kabantu added 12 points for Portland, hitting two 3-pointers.

Emme Poulin scored 11 points for Cheverus.

RANGELEY 50, KENTS HILL 43: Natasha Haley recorded a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Brooke Egan had a strong all-around game to lead the Lakers in Rangeley.

Egan had seven points, seven rebounds and six assists. Vanessa Bisson scored 11 points for Rangeley (12-2).

Lauren Murray scored 19 points and Tiffany McGhie had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (9-4).

MADISON 60, DIRIGO 37: Sydney LeBlanc had 13 points and six assists to pace the Bulldogs to a win in Dixfield.

Lauria LeBlanc and Lauren Hay each added 10 points for Madison (12-2), and Emily Edgerly hauled in seven rebounds.

Dirigo (4-8) was led by Sophia Jacques with 12 points.

FOREST HILLS 48, HIGHVIEW CHRISTIAN 28: Alex Lessard scored 17 points and Miranda Shelley added 14 as the Tigers won at Jackman.

Demi Giroux added seven points for Forest Hills (4-11).

Cassidy Lessner scored eight points to lead Highview (2-11).

