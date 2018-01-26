A 40-year-old Portland man accused of murdering the mother of their three children told police they had an argument and he shot her when she turned toward him with a knife in her hand, a detective testified in court Friday morning.

Sohka Khuon was shot at least five times and found slumped against a kitchen cabinet when police arrived at their Portland home Jan. 7, Det. Lisa Sweatt testified, citing a report by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anthony Leng told police he fired the gun out of fear, but police believe he fired the gun as many as 10 times and continued to pull the trigger when she was on the floor, Sweatt said.

A probable cause hearing in Portland Unified Criminal Court Friday morning provided those and other new details about the evidence behind the charge that Leng murdered 36-year-old Khuon in their Portland home. After the hearing Friday, the judge ordered that Leng continue to be held without bail.

Sokha Khuon was found dead at 46 Dorothy St. after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots. Leng has been held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail since his arrest Jan. 13 on one count of murder.

Justice Joyce Wheeler had granted a motion to impound the police affidavit and few details had been released before Friday about the investigation, such as what may have led up to the shooting or why a week passed before Leng was arrested.

Sweatt testified Friday that Leng told police the couple had been watching football at a friend’s house and got into an argument on the way home. When they got home, Leng said Khuon told him to get out of the house and turned to him with a knife, according to the detective. He told officers that he shot Khuon out of fear, Sweatt testified.

Sweatt said police believe Khuon was shot while standing up and after she was on the floor.

A neighbor reported hearing a single gunshot, then a series of additional gun shots. Ten bullet casings were found at the scene, and a total of eight bullets were recovered in all, according to Sweatt. At least five of those bullets struck Khuon, she said.

A Glock 30 handgun was found in the home, its red dot sight still on, Sweatt testified.

Leng’s account of the incident shifted in the days after the shooting, police said. He has a permit to carry a concealed weapon and told police that he was clearing the chamber and storing the weapon when Khuon turned toward him with a knife.

Leng cooperated with the police investigation for several days, according to Sweatt. He was arrested nearly a week later after an officer asked him to come to the police station to retrieve his truck keys. Police were afraid he might harm himself or flee, Sweatt said.

Part of the police investigation also involved an alleged affair Leng was having with a coworker. Prosecutors say they believe that Leng actually shot Khuon because she was angry at him for having the affair.

When police first arrived at the family’s home at about 10 p.m. that night, they found two of the couple’s children outside.

Two of the couple’s children, a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old, were home at the time of the shooting. They are being cared for by family members and are receiving counseling, police said previously. A third child, age 18, was not living at home when the shooting occurred, neighbors said.

The couple’s children told police their father had threatened to kill their mother in the past, and also threatened to kill himself, Sweatt said.

Khuon, a native of Thailand and a 2000 graduate of Portland High School, worked at Direct Mail Maine.

Khuon’s family has declined to comment on her death but described her in an obituary as as sweet and outgoing with a great sense of humor. She liked to spend time with her children, friends and family, as well as to garden, fish and cook new recipes, the family wrote.

Leng, a maintenance worker for the Portland Housing Authority since 2006, was known among neighbors as a family-oriented man who went out of his way to help others.

Police said Leng had no history of domestic violence or other crimes, Leng was known to be a hunter and sportsman, and owned firearms and hunting bows, neighbors said.

Leng was placed on administrative leave, Mark Adelson, executive director of the housing authority, said in an email Tuesday to housing authority commissioners.

“We’re in shock that something like this could happen,” Adelson said in the email. “We don’t know any of the circumstances. You don’t believe it can happen here until it does.”

In an interview Leng’s arrest, Adelson said that Leng called his supervisor after the shooting.

“Anthony had called and said he wouldn’t be in to work, and that there had been a shooting at his home,” Adelson said. “When he didn’t return to work, we put him on administrative leave.”

Adelson described Leng as “a steady worker” with good skills who seemed to get along with everyone.

This story will be updated.

Matt Byrne can be contacted at 791-6303 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MattByrnePPH

