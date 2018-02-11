AUGUSTA — Mainers who lost health care coverage when health insurer Anthem stopped selling plans through the federal marketplace can still purchase a new plan.

State insurance bureau superintendent Eric Cioppa said such individuals qualify for a special enrollment period until March 1.

Anthem cited uncertainty and a shrinking customer base in its decision last year to stop selling plans through the federal health care marketplace.

Just two insurers, Harvard Pilgrim and Community Health Options, are now selling plans through the marketplace set up by former President Obama’s signature health care law.

Those who enroll and pay before the end of February would have their new coverage in place on March 1.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.