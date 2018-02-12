Wow! Five to 6 inches of snowfall with some freezing rain and another half-inch or so of snow expected on top of that! All in a single day! In Maine! In February! Major, major news.

Interstate 95 is snow-covered, but the plows are working to keep it clear. Same story for local roads. People have been out and about, but cautiously, in Lewiston-Auburn, Portland, South Portland, Alfred, Sanford, Windham and Ogunquit. All of this in Maine! In February! More snow possible in four days! In Maine! In February!

At least one local television station embarrassed itself by devoting almost the entire evening news to live reports from various locations repeating the same message. In Maine! In February!

Rick Forbess

Springvale

