WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — J. R. Lynch hit a pair of free throws with 5.5 seconds to play, helping Hartford beat the University of Maine 67-63 in a men’s basketball game Thursday night.

The game was tied at 36 at halftime and neither team led by more than four points through the second half.

Trailing 63-61 with 51 seconds left, Maine (6-22, 3-10 America East) had a chance to take the lead, but Celio Araujo’s 3-point shot rattled out.

Aaron Calixte had 24 points for Maine.

Jason Dunne led Hartford (15-11, 8-4 America East) with 19 points.

HOUSTON 67, (5) CINCINNATI 62: Corey Davis Jr. and Devin Davis each scored 16 points, and the host Cougars (20-5, 10-3 American Athletic) topped the Bearcats (23-3, 12-1) to snap the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games.

Rob Gray chipped in with 13 points and Armoni Brooks added 12 as the Cougars earned their second win this season over a top-10 team after beating then-No. 7 Wichita State on Jan. 20.

WISCONSIN 57, (6) PURDUE 53: Ethan Happ had 21 points as the Badgers (12-16, 5-10 Big Ten) won at home against the Boilermakers (23-5, 12-3).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 53, VERMONT TECH 34: The third-seeded Seawolves (19-8) opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run, paced by Jordan Farquharson, as they grabbed control and pulled away from the Knights (8-22) in a Yankee Small College Conference Elite Eight quarterfinal at Concord, New Hampshire.

Amanda Brett led SMCC with 12 points, and Farquharson and Grace Kariotis each finished with 10.

Olivia Reynolds and Madlyn Leggett led Vermont Tech with eight points apiece.

The Seawolves will meet second-seeded Maine-Augusta in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.

(4) LOUISVILLE 87, BOSTON COLLEGE 52: Asia Durr scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals (26-2, 12-1 ACC) over the Eagles (7-9, 2-11) in Boston.

(5) NOTRE DAME 83, VIRGINIA 69: Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, and the visiting Irish (24-2, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened with a 20-2 run and cruised past the Cavaliers (16-10, 9-4) for their ninth straight win.

(8) SOUTH CAROLINA 77, (20) GEORGIA 65: Tyasha Harris scored 20 points, A’Ja Wilson added a double-double and the Gamecocks topped the host Bulldogs (21-5, 9-4).

PURDUE 75, (10) MARYLAND 65: Dominique Oden made two straight 3-pointers late in the game, and the visiting Boilermakers (17-10, 8-5 Big Ten) ended a seven-game winning streak for the Terrapins (22-4, 11-2).

(24) BELMONT 95, EASTERN KENTUCKY 62: Darby Maggard and Kylee Smith combined for 49 points, 33 in the first half when the host Bruins (25-3, 15-0 Ohio Valley Conference) made 11 3-pointers in beating the Colonels (8-16, 5-10) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.