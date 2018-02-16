LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating after two and a half years of marriage.

The couple said Thursday that the decision to split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced in a statement Thursday that they have separated. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The couple said they are making the announcement publicly “in an effort to reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they said in a statement.

“Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children. The two worked together on 2012’s “Wanderlust,” in which she starred.

They said they are “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Theroux, 46, had a small role in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and has several films due for release this year, including Netflix’s “Mute” out this month. His writing credits include “Tropic Thunder,” “Iron Man 2” and “Zoolander 2.”

Aniston, 49, is featured on the cover of the current issue of Architectural Digest with a story about the “pure domestic bliss” of the Beverly Hills, California, home she shared with Theroux.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.