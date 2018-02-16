As the Feb. 12 article “Artistic differences lead to dueling Bach festivals” shows, Maine can boast lots of great music.

Readers might like to know that in addition to these two offerings in and around Portland, there is another Bach festival, in Blue Hill, that has been delighting music lovers since 2012. Blue Hill Bach combines both traditional and innovative performance settings, drawing early music specialists from all over the U.S. who join forces with Maine-based performers, emerging artists and students to present a festival each summer.

This year’s festival is set for July 26-29. Repertoire will include Bach’s great Mass in B minor, a semi-staged performance of Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas,” the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 and more. Check them out at bluehillbach.org.

Karen Foster

Portland

