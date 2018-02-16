I am sick and ashamed to live in a society where mass shootings occur on a regular basis and everyone feels bad for a moment, sends prayers and then goes about their business.

Guns kill. We must enact gun laws so that citizens are safe. No one needs a semiautomatic weapon. If Nikolas Cruz had not had access to a gun, 17 people would not be dead.

Congress must stand up to the gun lobby now. Enough is enough. This should not be a partisan issue, just good common sense. How many people have to die before one person’s right to live is as important as another person’s right to an arsenal?

Caroline Ahonen

Scarborough

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.