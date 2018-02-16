I am sick and ashamed to live in a society where mass shootings occur on a regular basis and everyone feels bad for a moment, sends prayers and then goes about their business.
Guns kill. We must enact gun laws so that citizens are safe. No one needs a semiautomatic weapon. If Nikolas Cruz had not had access to a gun, 17 people would not be dead.
Congress must stand up to the gun lobby now. Enough is enough. This should not be a partisan issue, just good common sense. How many people have to die before one person’s right to live is as important as another person’s right to an arsenal?
Caroline Ahonen
Scarborough