Two people were injured Saturday morning in a crash in Standish.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 10:45 a.m. near 49 Ossipee Trail, which is Route 25, in Standish.

A public safety dispatcher said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

The dispatcher did not know how severe the injuries were, what caused the crash, or the identities of the people involved.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.