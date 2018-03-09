AUGUSTA – The Legislature’s watchdog agency will investigate the recent deaths of two Maine children who were slain in their homes after months of abuse, and how the Department of Health and Human Services and other public agencies failed to protect them.

“The system has clearly failed her, we all failed her,” Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, said Friday in reference to 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy. “Who reported what, what kind of communication was there between law enforcement, schools, child protective services and how did the ball get dropped?”

Katz, the chairman of the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee, posed those questions just ahead of a 10-0 committee vote to launch the investigation.

Rep. Patty Hymanson, D-York, a physician who co-chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, requested the probe. She noted that Kennedy’s death, discovered by police on Feb. 25, was the second case of fatal child abuse in Maine involving children who apparently had been beaten for months. In December of 2017, Kendall Chick, 4, of Wiscasset died. Chick had been placed by the state in the care of Shawna L. Gatto, 43, a foster parent, who is now accused of killing her.

A local police officer who responded to Chick’s home told state investigators he believed the child’s skull had been fractured, there were lacerations on her head, neck and face, bruising around her eyes, under her nose, and on the side of her face and neck. An autopsy later said she had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to her head and neck, in addition to her abdomen.

Kennedy’s mother, Sharon Carrillo, 33, and her step father, Julio Carrillo, 51, have been charged with depraved indifference murder in connection with Kennedy’s death. She died after police went to the family’s condominium in Stockton Springs and found her unresponsive. Police say the Carrillos staged her death to make it look like an accident.

Kennedy was beaten and abused for months, locked in a dark closet for hours, forced to kneel on a tile floor while being beaten with a belt or bare hands, according to court records in the case and police affidavits on statements made by her parents. A funeral for Kennedy at her grandfather’s hometown in upstate New York was planned for Saturday.

“Both (children) were serially abused over time and then killed by adults in the homes where they lived,” Hymanson said. “People I speak with are heartsick about the child abuse and this murder.”

The committee’s vote Friday will launch a two-part investigation by the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, the Legislature’s watchdog agency, including an immediate “rapid response” review to determine what happened to these two children, Katz said.

Beth Ashcroft, the director of OPEGA, said the office had jurisdiction to review both state and local government entities and would do so with a goal of reporting back to the committee in early May. Ashcroft said OPEGA would try to determine what reporting of abuse occurred, the involvement of DHHS, what services were being offered to the families or if any protective actions were being implemented.

She said the second part of the OPEGA inquiry would be guided in part by what was discovered in the initial rapid response review but would also consider things like staffing levels in DHHS’ child protective services agency. Ashcroft said OPEGA would attempt to determine if there were breakdowns in communications or training as well.

“These are good people,” Hymanson said of state child protective service workers. “I know there’s a lot of heartache in the department now. I consider the child protective workers to be first responders. They are going into places that are always bad. It’s not even like being a fireman where you get to get a cat out of a tree sometimes and everyone’s happy. Nothing is happy about the work that they do.”

She said the goal was to identify gaps or flaws in the system and to fill those gaps so other tragedies could be avoided. “Let’s help them to do their job better by creating an understanding of the system that would make that work.”

Committee members said OPEGA needed to work swiftly because lives were at stake. “What scares the hell out of me is kids being tortured right this minute as we sit here,” said Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham. “And the only reason we don’t know it is because they are not dead yet. This review, not only needs to start, but it needs to start immediately.”

Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio, D-Sanford, said she worried the state had lost the ability to protect children in similar situations.

“Right now there are kids that are suffering,” Mastraccio said. “And do we have the processes in place right now to help them? And I’m not convinced that we do anymore.”

Katz also noted that there were ongoing criminal investigations and prosecutions that needed to be protected.

“We don’t want to overstep that line where we would be, in any way, impacting the ability of the Attorney General to bring that prosecution or any rights of any of the defendants,” Katz said.

“We know we want to be sensitive to confidentiality here, and the confidentiality laws that are in place in human services are mostly there to protect the victim, the child and unfortunately we don’t have to worry about that part of it.”

Katz said that there are other children in the families where the deaths occurred who are now in state custody and said that they deserve the benefits of confidentiality. But for those charged with the deaths, “One would think the public’s need for them to have confidentiality is somewhat limited.”

In a letter received Friday morning, Maine Attorney General Janet Mills urged the committee to approve the OPEGA investigation.

“The violent deaths of two children …raise significant questions about the responses of the Department of Health and Human Services and other public entities and agencies responsible for protecting our children,” Mills wrote. “My office is prosecuting family members for the deaths of these two children. The prosecution, however, should not deter an inquiry into the facts, systems and processes that may have contributed to the tragic loss of these young victims.”

Katz said he believed all involved would be cooperative in the probe, but also reminded his committee members they were the only legislative committee with subpoena powers and could compel testimony under a court order if need be.

“Hopefully that won’t be at all necessary here,” Katz said. “But I am sure we will do it, if it is. The public is asking we get to the bottom of this and we will get to the bottom of this.”

