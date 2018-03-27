Robert Lothrop, a well-known lobsterman who fished out of Pine Point, died March 20 after an illness. He was 73.

Mr. Lothrop was a volunteer firefighter at Scarborough Fire Department’s Pine Point Station for about 45 years. He also served on the Town Council for 12 years.

Mr. Lothrop was remembered by loved ones Tuesday as a kind and generous person who could whistle any song.

A lifelong Scarborough resident, Mr. Lothrop attended Maine Maritime Academy and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He was a respected lobsterman in the Pine Point area for roughly 47 years.

“It was in his blood,” said his wife, Patricia Lothrop. “He enjoyed being on the water.”

His son, Seth Colton of Greenville, South Carolina, said he used to wake up early to help him set and haul traps. Colton admits he usually ended up sleeping in the hull of the boat to stay warm.

“It was cold out there,” he said. “It was really cool to see him do that. It was cool to be exposed to that.”

When he was 15, Mr. Lothrop became a volunteer at the Scarborough Fire Department’s Pine Point Station. At the time of his death, he was a gold badge member. Colton said his father took pride in serving and protecting the community. He said he admired his father’s heart.

“His heart was as big as the ocean,” his son said. “He had this eternal optimism. Life was never boring with him.”

Mr. Lothrop and his wife were married for 23 years. It was the second marriage for both.

She said Tuesday they shared a good life. She said they enjoyed swimming in their pool, traveling and going to dinner with friends.

About five years ago, they bought a second home in Venice Beach, Florida, where they lived six months out of the year.

“We had a very happy life together,” she said. “He was always in a good mood. He was always whistling and happy. He was so fun to be around.”

According to his obituary in Wednesday’s newspaper, Mr. Lothrop was a board member for Regional Waste Systems in addition to serving on the Scarborough Town Council.

A little less than a year ago, Mr. Lothrop became ill.

His son said he will miss his father’s sense of optimism and infectious laugh.

“I’ll miss his constant whistling,” he added. “I’ll miss him being able to FaceTime with his grandson. I’ll miss him being around.”

Melanie Creamer can be contacted at 791-6361 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MelanieCreamer

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.