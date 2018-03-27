AUBURN — The estate of a Lisbon man is suing the driver of the truck that struck and killed him in Lisbon nearly two years ago.

The lawsuit stems from a collision involving pickup truck driver Henry L. Raymond, 54, of Lisbon, and bicyclist Joseph Michael Lamothe, 34, also of Lisbon.

Joseph M. Lamothe Sun Journal photo

The civil complaint was filed Monday in Androscoggin County Superior Court by attorney Coleman G. Coyne Jr. of Lewiston on behalf of the estate. Two minor children are Lamothe’s heirs and beneficiaries.

According to an accident report, Raymond was eastbound on Route 196 at 5:12 p.m. on March 31, 2016, when he hit Lamothe from behind in the breakdown lane. Raymond told police Lamothe “looked like he was going to cross the road, but then swerved back to the breakdown lane.” Raymond “swerved to the right to avoid” Lamothe, striking him from behind, Raymond told police.

Lamothe was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

The lawsuit said Raymond “negligently” drove his truck so it hit Lamothe.

Raymond was never charged in the accident.

The lawsuit asks for damages that include medical and funeral expenses, loss of earnings and earning capacity, significant mental, emotional and personal distress, the loss of care and companionship, and the loss of his guidance and support to the children.

Because of the crash, Raymond’s license to drive was suspended in January for three years. He was issued a court summons last month on a charge of driving after license suspension.

