AUGUSTA – The Secretary of State’s Office is considering a complaint that the campaign of Max Linn, a Republican from Bar Harbor seeking his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate, forged the signatures of dead voters in order to get on the ballot.

The complaint, brought by the campaign of Linn’s Republican primary rival, state Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn, was the subject of an unusual hearing before Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap on Thursday. Both Linn and Brakey are seeking to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent. Also in the race is Democratic candidate Zak Ringelstein.

Dunlap will have five days to consider the evidence presented to him after the hearing is complete. The hearing was suspended temporarily on Thursday. Brakey’s campaign is asking Dunlap to invalidate Linn’s petitions and to strike his name from the June 12 primary ballot.

Forging or duplicating signatures and falsely swearing a circulator’s oath is a Class E misdemeanor crime in Maine, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The deadline to submit petition signatures was March 15, and Dunlap’s office certified that Linn had submitted 2,248 signatures.

Brakey’s campaign has pointed to at least six voter signatures that they say are fraudulent and represent the names of people either no longer alive or who did not actually sign the petitions to put Linn’s name on the ballot.

Attorneys for both campaigns questioned witnesses, including some of the people who said their signatures were faked by Linn’s campaign. These included Brewer resident Mark Foley, who said someone faked his and his son Alex Foley’s signatures, even though Alex Foley is currently living in the United Kingdom, where he attends school.

“I have no connection with any campaign of any kind whatsoever and neither does my son,” Foley said. “I take my voting responsibilities very seriously, I take my political reputation very seriously as any of my friends can attest. On March 10 my name and that of my son Alex were criminally forged on a petition supporting Max Linn as candidate for Republican U.S. Senate race. We did not sign those petitions – our names were forged.”

Brakey’s campaign was also represented by a forensic handwriting analyst, Tiffany Ford, who said “a lot of unnatural handwriting” was found.

Linn also appeared before attorneys and the media Thursday, blasting Brakey’s campaign for allegedly trumping up the charges and vowing his campaign would prevail and he would win in June.

“I feel so positive that I am going to be cleared on all this,” Linn said. “This is going to stop, I’m going to be in the primary and I’m going to give him a good ass-whipping.”

Linn is a financial planner with a diverse political history, including running as a Democrat for Congress and providing financial support to then-Democratic candidate for President Barack Obama in 2008, according to records available with the Federal Elections Commission. Linn also appears to have supported President Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2016.

Brakey, 29, is firmly planted in the libertarian wing of the Republican Party. Brakey launched his U.S. Senate bid in April 2017 – more than 18 months before the November 2018 elections – while Linn only joined the race in January.

To qualify for a U.S. Senate race a candidate needs to turn in at least 2,000 signatures from registered Maine voters.

Linn said in the hearing that he had paid as much as $18,000 to private consultants to collect signatures for his campaign, but also did not appear to know many of the actual petition circulators who were collecting names for him.

“This isn’t one circulator forging, it’s not two circulators forging, there are eight different circulators who either has a petition with a dead person on it or we have an affidavit proving they did not, in fact, sign that petition,” said David Boyer, a campaign worker for Brakey.

Matt Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington Counties, said he was notified that a signature from his deceased father was on one of the petitions. “It was, one, kind of devastating to see somebody try to take advantage of somebody who is deceased in that way and, two, to see my dad used in that way. He would have been appalled,” Foster said.

If Dunlap rules in favor of Brakey’s campaign, Linn can appeal the decision to the courts.

