The drivers of five vehicles escaped serious injury in a chain-reaction crash that shut down I-295 in Freeport this morning, according to Maine State Police.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes between the two Freeport exits. Just before the crash, state troopers had stopped a car in the breakdown lane and other drivers began slowing down after seeing the cruiser’s emergency lights, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for state police.

The first car involved in the crash slowed down suddenly and was rear-ended, starting the chain reaction, McCausland said. Two SUVs, two passenger cars and a tractor trailer truck.

One driver – 26-year-old Samantha Marceau of Biddeford – was taken to Maine Medical Center with a minor head injury.

No drivers were cited in connection with the crash, McCausland said.

Police closed down the southbound lanes for about an hour. Traffic backed up into Brunswick.

A separate crash was reported on the Maine Turnpike around the same time at Mile 48 south between Falmouth and Portland.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.