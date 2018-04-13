Route 114 in Naples has reopened to traffic after crews remove downed wires from across the road Friday morning.

Route 114, also known as Sebago Road, was closed between Clement Road and Roosevelt Trail before 9:30 a.m., according to Cumberland County Regional Communication. The road reopened to traffic at 2:30 p.m.

The Maine Department of Transportation put up detour barricades in the area while crews worked.

