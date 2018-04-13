Route 114 in Naples has reopened to traffic after crews remove downed wires from across the road Friday morning.
Route 114, also known as Sebago Road, was closed between Clement Road and Roosevelt Trail before 9:30 a.m., according to Cumberland County Regional Communication. The road reopened to traffic at 2:30 p.m.
The Maine Department of Transportation put up detour barricades in the area while crews worked.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
New England
Local & State
Nation & World
Boston Red Sox
Nation & World
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.