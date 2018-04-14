Red Sox win for best start in their 118-year history

BOSTON — Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Saturday to get to 12-2 — the best start in their 118-year history.

Andrew Benintendi had a two-run single and an RBI double, and J.D. Martinez hit a solo homer for the Red Sox.

Boston's Hanley Ramirez runs on his two-run double during the fourth inning of Saturday's game against Baltimore in Boston. The Red Sox won, 10-3. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Only once – in 1918 – had Boston started 11-2.

Alex Cobb (0-1) was roughed up in his Orioles debut, giving up eight runs – seven earned – in 32/3 innings. He signed a $57-million, 4-year deal as a free agent on March 21 after spending all 11 years of his professional career in Tampa Bay’s organization.

Pedro Alvarez had a two-run homer for Baltimore, which has lost four of five.

Hector Velazquez (2-0) gave up two runs in five innings. Marcus Walden pitched the final three innings for his first big-league save.

The Red Sox started fast as they’ve done frequently this season. They scored three in the first before making an out.

Mookie Betts opened with a walk and raced around to score on Benintendi’s double off the Green Monster, sliding ahead of a relay throw.

Ramirez then followed with his homer into the Monster seats, making it 3-0.

Martinez homered into Baltimore’s bullpen in the third.

Boston broke it open and chased Cobb with four more, making it 8-0 in the fourth. Benintendi hit his two-run single. Ramirez added an RBI double and scored on shortstop Manny Machando’s throwing error – his second of the game.

Betts left Saturday’s game against Baltimore with a bruised left foot a couple of innings after he collided with Orioles catcher Chance Sisco on a close play.

The team announced that X-rays were negative and he’s day to day.

Betts came around to score on Benintendi’s first-inning double off the Green Monster, sliding hard into the plate and banging left legs with Sisco’s shin guard as he reached across the plate to grab a relay throw. Betts stayed on his knees in apparent pain for a few seconds before getting up slowly and hobbling to the dugout. He stayed in the game and fouled out in his next at-bat in the third before being replaced by Blake Swihart at the beginning of the following inning.

The 25-year-old Betts was off to a fast start for the surging Red Sox, hitting .353 in the leadoff spot with two homers and 10 RBI.

This story will be updated

